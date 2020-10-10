By 4 Non Blondes
Twenty five years and my life is still
Trying to get up that great big hill of hope
For a destination
I realized quickly when I knew I should
That the world was made up
Of this brotherhood of man
Oh, whatever that means
And so I cry sometimes when I’m lying in bed
Just to get it all out what’s in my head
And I, I am feeling a little peculiar
And so I wake in the morning and I step outside
And I take a deep breath and I get real high
And I scream from the top of my lungs
What’s going on?
And I say hey, hey…
I said hey, what’s going on?
And I say hey, hey…
I said hey, what’s going on?
And I try, oh my God do I try
I try all the time in this institution
And I pray, oh my God do I pray
I pray every single day for a revolution
And so I cry sometimes when I’m lying in bed
Just to get it all out what’s in my head
And I, I am feeling a little peculiar
And so I wake in the morning and I step outside
And I take a deep breath and I get real high
And I scream from the top of my lungs
What’s going on?
And I say hey, hey…
I said hey, what’s going on?
(bis)
Twenty five years and my life is still
Trying to get up that great big hill of hope
For a destination