By 4 Non Blondes

Letra da canção

Twenty five years and my life is still

Trying to get up that great big hill of hope

For a destination

I realized quickly when I knew I should

That the world was made up

Of this brotherhood of man

Oh, whatever that means

And so I cry sometimes when I’m lying in bed

Just to get it all out what’s in my head

And I, I am feeling a little peculiar

And so I wake in the morning and I step outside

And I take a deep breath and I get real high

And I scream from the top of my lungs

What’s going on?

And I say hey, hey…

I said hey, what’s going on?

And I say hey, hey…

I said hey, what’s going on?

And I try, oh my God do I try

I try all the time in this institution

And I pray, oh my God do I pray

I pray every single day for a revolution

And so I cry sometimes when I’m lying in bed

Just to get it all out what’s in my head

And I, I am feeling a little peculiar

And so I wake in the morning and I step outside

And I take a deep breath and I get real high

And I scream from the top of my lungs

What’s going on?

And I say hey, hey…

I said hey, what’s going on?

(bis)

Twenty five years and my life is still

Trying to get up that great big hill of hope

For a destination